FBI asks garlic festival attendees to give them pictures, videos

Wavyia/Twitter via CNN A screengrab taken from video and uploaded to twitter appears to show people scrambling at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

GILROY, Calif. (AP) - The FBI says it needs attendee photos and videos taken during the Gilroy Garlic Festival - both before the shooting and during it - that can help investigators pull together a "bigger picture" of the deadly event.

FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said visitors should upload images and videos to the agency's website.

Zackel said the FBI has dozens of agents collecting evidence, which is expected to continue for days. More than 20 officials are also connecting victims with services such as counseling.

Zackel said Gilroy police are the lead investigators because officials have not determined gunman Santino William Legan's motive yet. If it turns out to be an act of terrorism, the FBI will take over.

She said FBI agents were at the festival before the shooting to help local police, a common practice.

Pictures and videos can be uploaded here: http://bit.ly/2KecfX0.