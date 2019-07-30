News

FBI asks garlic festival attendees to give them pictures, videos

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 02:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:42 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. (AP) - The FBI says it needs attendee photos and videos taken during the Gilroy Garlic Festival - both before the shooting and during it - that can help investigators pull together a "bigger picture" of the deadly event.

FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said visitors should upload images and videos to the agency's website.

Zackel said the FBI has dozens of agents collecting evidence, which is expected to continue for days. More than 20 officials are also connecting victims with services such as counseling.

Zackel said Gilroy police are the lead investigators because officials have not determined gunman Santino William Legan's motive yet. If it turns out to be an act of terrorism, the FBI will take over.

She said FBI agents were at the festival before the shooting to help local police, a common practice.

Pictures and videos can be uploaded here: http://bit.ly/2KecfX0.

Copyright © 2019 KION. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Mt. Fuji erupts, the Apollo 15 astronauts go for a ride, major-league baseball players end their strike, and Michael Phelps swims into Olympic history, all on this day.

Read More »
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

When it comes to raising a family, some cities are just better places to call home than others.

Read More »
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Data breaches and hacks have become facts of life in the 21st century. Here are the seven worst reported hacks in digital history.

Read More »
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

Take a look at Bicycling Magazine's most recent list of most bike-friendly cities.

Read More »