News

Federal judge dismisses Ross encampment lawsuit

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 04:31 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:37 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A U.S. District Court Judge in San Jose has dismissed a Ross encampment lawsuit against the City of Santa Cruz.

Camp representatives argued that the homeless were concerned that once the camp was cleaned up, they would not be allowed back in. They said they were also concerned because the City of Santa Cruz did not choose a permanent location, and scattering the homeless population would expose them to the elements and harassment.

The lawsuit said the city's plans to shut down the Ross camp violates another federal court case out of Idaho, which they believe requires Santa Cruz to provide adequate alternative shelter for the camp's residents before being legally able to evict them. 

In April, a federal judge allowed the city to move forward with plans to clean and vacate the camp located behind the Ross department store off River Street. The site was permanently closed in early May.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

America takes out its first loan, The New York Times and the United States Air Force are born, guitar legend Jimi Hendrix dies, and "The Guiding Light" ends after 72 years, all on this day.

Read More »
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

Taking a "selfie" is more popular in these cities than anywhere else in the world, according to Time magazine. Check out the top 20.

Read More »
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

The U.S. Constitution is signed, the Civil War sees the bloodiest battle in American history, the prototype space shuttle Enterprise is unveiled, and the Camp David Accords bring peace between Egypt and Israel, all on this day.

Read More »
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Check out which 10 cereals are America's best-selling, according to data from Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources, Inc.

Read More »