Federal judge dismisses Ross encampment lawsuit

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A U.S. District Court Judge in San Jose has dismissed a Ross encampment lawsuit against the City of Santa Cruz.

Camp representatives argued that the homeless were concerned that once the camp was cleaned up, they would not be allowed back in. They said they were also concerned because the City of Santa Cruz did not choose a permanent location, and scattering the homeless population would expose them to the elements and harassment.

The lawsuit said the city's plans to shut down the Ross camp violates another federal court case out of Idaho, which they believe requires Santa Cruz to provide adequate alternative shelter for the camp's residents before being legally able to evict them.

In April, a federal judge allowed the city to move forward with plans to clean and vacate the camp located behind the Ross department store off River Street. The site was permanently closed in early May.