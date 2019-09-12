Final body in deadly boat fire found off Southern California Coast

Copyright 2019 CNN A California diving boat catches fire, killing nearly everyone aboard in September of 2019.

SANTA BARBARA Calif. - Divers have found the final body in the deadly boat fire off the Southern California coast.

Authorities said divers found the last missing victim Wednesday.

According to KEYT, friends of Berenice Felipe, one of the confirmed victims, told the news organization earlier in the week her body was the last to be recovered from the wreckage.

Felipe was one of two Santa Cruz Pacific Collegiate Charter School students on the dive trip as part of a birthday celebration for her best friend.

34 people of the 39 onboard were killed in the boat fire.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said authorities are still doing DNA testing to confirm the identities of seven of the victims.

The FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles are also conducting a criminal investigation into the boat fire.

The Coast Guard has issued safety recommendations, urging the owners and operators of vessels to immediately reduce potential fire hazards and consider limiting unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and extensive use of power strips and extension cords.