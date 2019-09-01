Fire contained east of King City after car fire

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - A half acre fire is now contained just east of King City along Highway 198, according to Cal Fire.

There's a partial road closure on HWY 198 after a car fire that happened along the highway and Peach Tree Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Fire Captain Paul O'Neill told KION the fire happened around 6 p.m.

O'Neill said there were no injuries and the cause is under invesigation.

No word on when the road will fully reopen.