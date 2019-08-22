Fire near Sam Jones Road extinguished

Courtesy Fort Hunter Liggett

BRADLEY, Calif. - UPDATE 8/22/2019 2:35 p.m. Fort Hunter Liggett said a fire near Sam Jones Road has been extinguished.

The fire department will continue to monitor the area for a few more days, but all assets were released.

The fire was first reported at around 8:30 Thursday morning and grew to 30 acres.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department is fighting a 30 acre fire near Sam Jones Road in southern Monterey County.

It started at around 8:30 Thursday morning. Cal Fire and Los Padres National Forest firefighters are assisting.