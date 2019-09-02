News

Firefighters injured while battling Greenfield brush fire

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 03:45 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:42 PM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif. - UPDATED 9/1/19 7:33 p.m.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire in Greenfield that has now burned 38 acres.

The injured firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cal Fire is working a brush fire in Greenfield that has burned about an acre.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Thorne Road and Arroyo Seco Road.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said multiple firefighters were transported by air ambulance with burn injuries.

Evacuations are being conducted on Cedar Avenue.

No cause yet but Cal Fire tells KION they expect to be out there for several hours.

