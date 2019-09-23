Five car crash near Prunedale, three injured

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused an accident involving at least five cars on Highway 156 Sunday evening.

It happened hours before a fatal accident killed one and injured six others just outside of Gilroy on Highway 152.

The late Sunday multi-car accident happened near McGuffie Road just outside of Prunedale just after 6 p.m.

At least three people were injured in the crash with moderate to major injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unknown as this is a developing story.

