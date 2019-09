KION Copyright 2019

SALINAS, Calif. - A FedEx truck flipped on its side on State Route 68 at Laureles Grade, at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CHP Monterey says minor injuries are reported with the solo vehicle crash, but couldn't specify who or how many people were injured.

A portion of the highway was blocked as crews responded to the crash.

