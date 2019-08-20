Florida man charged after "botched castration"

SEBRING, Fla. - A 911 hang-up call led to quite the discovery in Florida over the weekend.

The Highland's County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday a deputy responded to a home following that hang up call. When the deputy knocked on the door, it was answered by 74-year-old Gary Van Ryswyk. He told the deputy he had just performed a castration on a man, and it didn't go well.

Deputies found the man on the bed with a towel over his groin, which was bleeding heavily. Nearby, there was a pink container which held his testicles. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later flown to a regional medical center. He is listed in stable condition.

The room was set up like a surgical center with medical equipment and painkillers. There was also a camera set up to record the procedure.

Van Ryswyk told deputies he had met the victim on a website on the dark web, which is for people who have a castration fetish. He told the victim that he had experience on animals and had even removed one of his own testicles in 2012.

He told deputies he had tried to perform the procedure on the victim a week earlier, but when he tried to sanitize the area, something came up so the procedure had to be delayed.

Van Ryswyk was arrested Monday and charged with practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $250,000.

