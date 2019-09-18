Former DLI student, Green Beret killed in action on Monday

A U.S. Army Green Beret was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, and he has been identified as Sergeant First Class Jeremy Griffin.

According to the Stars and Stripes, Griffin was a former Korean student at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey.

Griffin was killed by small arms fire during combat operations. He is the 17th American to be killed in combat there this year.

Griffin, 41, enlisted in the Army in 2004 and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.