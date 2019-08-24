News

Former High School coach John Fickas taken into custody after court appearance

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 12:31 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 07:18 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. -

Things took at turn at a Friday morning court hearing for former North Salinas High School coach John Fickas.

Deputy district attorney, Elaine McCleaf, argued that the 48-year-old need to be put behind bars for the interest of the public. She also suggested him be assigned a $2,000,000 bail. "I argued public safety and the fact that there was now five victims that we had charges pending," said McCleaf.

Back in July, Fickas was arrested on rape charges while appearing in court for an unrelated case. Friday, Fickas faces a total of 14 counts, centered around rape and sodomy. "It appears for at least a decade, that we know of, he has been interjecting himself into the school community at North High through either community service hours and athletics, giving alcohol to minors, and selecting the most vulnerable of those that he meets to have some type of sexual contact with," said McCleaf.

 

Defense attorney, Miguel Hernandez, motioned for Fickas to remain out of custody and maintain his previous bail of $400,000. The judge sided with the deputy district attorney and assigned Fickas a bail at $1,500,000. 

Hernandez said jail time is not in the best interest of Fickas due to recent health concerns. 

"The judge indicated that she's guided by public safety and the possibility of further harm to the community," said McCleaf. 

Fickas will appear back in court on September 4th. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 6th

