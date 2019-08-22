Four arrested in Salinas after guns, drugs allegedly found during search

Courtesy Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. - Four people were arrested after law enforcement served a search warrant at a Salinas apartment and found guns and drugs.

The Violence Suppression Task Force with federal, state and local partners served a search warrant at the Cambridge Court apartments Wednesday afternoon. Police saw two suspected Norteno gang members walk away from the apartment and to the pool. Officers contacted the men and served a search warrant.

During the search, police said they found that the two men at the pool had two unregistered loaded guns. At the apartment, officers said they found cash, cocaine and marijuana for sales. A total of four people were arrested.