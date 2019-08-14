News

Free water taxi service halted at Santa Cruz Harbor

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 02:56 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:09 PM PDT

Free water taxi service halted at Santa Cruz Harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A decades old water taxi service has been stopped in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Harbor free water taxi was slated to be replaced, but instead service was halted.

Harbor officials said while they were looking for a replacement taxi for the boat that was more than 50 years old, they were alerted that the current taxi service was out of U.S. Coast Guard compliance.

They had to immediately stop service in early July, but are now looking for funding to get the service back up and running.

In the harbor's 2020 fiscal year budget, they do have the money for a new taxi, but are about $10,000 short of complete funding to get the service up to code.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Keeping your heart healthy is about more than just avoiding the wrong foods. You can also pump up your heart by choosing to eat the right foods.

Read More »
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

The license plate and Social Security are born, basketball makes a muddy Olympic debut, a classic backyard kids toy is invented, and the Oklahoma City bomber is sentenced to death, all on this day.

Read More »
Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Greenfield firefighters responded to a report of a trailer fire on northbound Highway 101 near Espinsosa Road Monday. The fire spread to vegetation nearby, but with help from the Pine Canyon Fire Department and Cal Fire, crews were able to contain the fire.

Read More »
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

How does your city rank when it comes to hitting the books? Check out America's 20 most literate cities.

Read More »