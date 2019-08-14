Free water taxi service halted at Santa Cruz Harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A decades old water taxi service has been stopped in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Harbor free water taxi was slated to be replaced, but instead service was halted.

Harbor officials said while they were looking for a replacement taxi for the boat that was more than 50 years old, they were alerted that the current taxi service was out of U.S. Coast Guard compliance.

They had to immediately stop service in early July, but are now looking for funding to get the service back up and running.

In the harbor's 2020 fiscal year budget, they do have the money for a new taxi, but are about $10,000 short of complete funding to get the service up to code.