Friends say homicide victim was a "family man"

Friends who loved Tremain Calloway are still replaying the terrifying moments leading up to his murder. "It woke me up. Just the noise. I didn't think anything of it, but then I started getting phone calls that it was my cousin. I ran down there and saw the car shot at," said Calloway's friend, who wished to remain anonymous.

The 32-year-old father of two, and soon to be husband, was shot and killed while driving on Yosemite Street, Tuesday. It happened just steps from Del Monte Manor and Highland Elementary, whose students were placed on lockdown.

Calloway's friend said the community is devastated. "You don't do a father of two like that, in broad daylight, by a school. Somebody who's a cool dude, doesn't bother anybody, doesn't have any problems, stays to himself, his family, his wife. You don't do nobody like that and take him from his family and friends. It's a hurtful feeling and I'm really hurt by it," said the friend.

Calloway's friend described him as a "family man." She said he was always around to walk his kids to school in the morning and tuck them into bed at night. She said he was excited about becoming a husband. "I don't want people to not know who he was and just think that this was just an act of violence," said the friend.

Seaside Police officers are still investigating the circumstances leading up to Calloway's death. "We've worked hard to work with the community to make Seaside a safe place. We definitely don't want to things like this escalate. We're working hard to follow up on every lead," said Seaside Police Detective Sergeant, Jorge Enriquez.