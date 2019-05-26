Fundraiser for Salinas firefighter family battling cancer

KION Copyright 2019

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas Firefighters put in extra hours this weekend to help out a brother in need. They gathered at Star Market in Salinas to raise money for the Valverde family.

Mario Valverde is a Salinas firefighter. His wife, Emily, was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer.

KION spoke with Robert Lynch, a fellow firefighter, at Saturday's fundraiser.

"We're all super close, and we're all there for one another. If one of our members has a problem like this in their family, we just all work together to get them through it," Lynch said.

The Salinas Firefighters Association will also be hosting a BBQ cookout, at Salinas High School, on Saturday June 8th. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Valverde family and their medical expenses.

Tickets will be sold at the door and next Saturday back at the Star Market.