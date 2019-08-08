News

Funeral held for man killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 02:33 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:33 PM PDT

ROMULUS, N.Y. - The mother of one of the victims of a mass shooting in Gilroy held tight to a framed photo of her son as she left his funeral.

Services for 25-year-old Trevor Irby were held Thursday at Romulus Central School in central New York, where Irby graduated in 2012.

He was one of three people killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival July 28.

The funeral for 13-year-old Keyla Salazar was held Tuesday in San Jose, California. Also killed was 6-year-old Stephen Romero, of San Jose. More than a dozen other people were injured when Santino William Legan opened fire with an assault-style rifle.

Irby graduated from Keuka College and was working as a medical technician in Scotts Valley.

Pallbearers at his funeral wore jerseys of his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright © 2019 KION. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »