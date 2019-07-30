Garlic Festival vendors seek refuge at Red Cross shelter

Garlic Festival vendors seek refuge at

GILROY, Calif. - Mike Portis found refuge after shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Sunday night. He and his family have sold custom-made jewelry at the event for the last 25 years.

"After we heard the initial pops I thought it was fireworks. Once they started becoming more spuradic we made sure our loved ones were quickly secured, safe, and down low," said Portis.

Portis said he was one of the first 20 people to be evacuated from the scene. In a rush to safety, he was instructed to leave his life's work behind and bring only what he could carry. "Things can be replaced. Product can be replaced. Loved ones, family, friends, those are more precious. We'll obviously have to wait to go back in and get those other things," said Portis.



Without those items Portis, and 30 other vendors, stayed overnight at the American Red Cross shelter. Monday morning, the shelter relocated to Christopher High School. People were given food, a cot to sleep, and access to first aid. "I'm just waiting and hoping. I'm afraid to leave because then I have to come back and deal with it. Are they going to remember or are they going to confiscate the booth?" said vendor, Diallo McLinn.

The Gilroy Police Department said the FBI is on festival grounds to secure and document all the items left behind.

The American Red Cross said they plan to stay open until the FBI can reunite people with their property. "They told us they think it will be about two days," said Lawrence Dietz, spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

Those staying at the shelter said they are thankful to be safe and are praying for the victims and their families. "It is always hard to understand these kind of things. We don't know why. I'm really looking forward to seeing how Gilroy does what Gilroy does, and that's shine. We will show that we are much bigger than the garlic that we provide," said Portis.