Ghost Sharks in the Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. -

Halloween is the season for scares. While trick or treaters will soon be out and about, something ghostly is lurking beneath.

They are called ghost sharks, and their scientific name is just as impressive.

Shark expert Dave Ebert with Moss Landing Marine Labs says, “You’ll see or hear the name, Chimaera… which is actually a monster in greek mythology. Something that has a head of a lion, body of a goat, and a tail of a dragon.”



The Ghost Shark was only discovered about 10 years ago, but they are not unusually in the bay. While it’s easy to see above water during the day, it’s a different story 3,000 feet under water where these creatures mostly dwell. And that’s why most never see them.

MBARI has made the deep trek under the ocean and captured amazing video of these creatures. Right next door, Ebert has played a huge part in the research of these mysterious creatures. “There are about 50 species that are known globally. So it’s not a big group, but 20% of them have been discovered and named by researchers here at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories. We are the leading institution for finding and discovering these things all over the world,” says Ebert.

And of those 50 species of Ghost Sharks, three of them can be found right here in the Monterey Bay. One of those species were named by Ebert and his team, an experience they won't forget. Ebert says, “I mean that is so cool, especially to say you named a shark!”

As good as technology is right now, new sharks continually are being discovered, and that goes for the ghost shark as well! October 30th is actually International Ghost Shark day, so keep an eye out on social media for these amazing creatures.

