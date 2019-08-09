News

Gilroy coming together for this weekend's rodeo

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 02:41 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - This weekend marks the second annual rodeo since its return after a 60 plus year hiatus. This year is extra special as the first event in Gilroy since last week's shooting. Rodeo organizers say this is the  perfect event to provide some healing for a community in mourning.

“Prove that we’re Gilroy strong," 2019 Gilroy rodeo queen Corissa King said. "We can’t let a tragedy like this bring us down and not allow us to go to different events.”

Bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and many more events this weekend can provide an escape.

 “If we don’t go forward, if we don’t do these things... than they’ve won. The terror and the fear have won,” Rodeo director Erik Martin said.

Martin brought back the rodeo last year for the first time since the 1950s as an homage to the rich agricultural history of the area.

Ticket sales have more than doubled since last year. Thursday, the finishing touches were put on the rodeo which officially begins Friday.

“Local people have stepped up and said 'do you need extra volunteers? This year I want to come. I want to bring my daughter. I want to make this happen.' More people than have faded out, have stepped up and that’s just quintessential Gilroy,” Martin said.

The security has stepped up too.

“Maintain 360 degree security. That was one of our main focuses and through that analysis we have essential eyes on every portion of the event,” public safety director Kurt Ashley said.

In collaboration with the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office, the rodeo will have more patrols than last year, and metal detectors will continue to greet fans at the entrance.

“We have contingency plans already in place for situations like that, but after the most recent events we re-assed our security plan,” Ashley said.

For the grand entree of the rodeo there will be two big flags that say #gilroystrong. Organizers say that message will be a major emphasis.

