Gilroy Family Assistance Center relocating on Monday

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 12:04 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - Officials in Gilroy announced Friday that the Family assistance Center and Reunification Center will close at 7 p.m. and will be relocated on Monday.

Starting on Aug.12, those looking for assistance related to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting can call the Family Assistance Center hotline at 408-209-8356. That line will be open through Aug. 16.

To contact the District Attorney's Office Victim Services unit, you can call it at 408-295-2656 or visit in peron at 70 West Hedding Street, West Wing, Suite 116 in San Jose between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city is no longer offering shuttles to Christmas Hill Park to get vehicles. To recover a vehicle, you are asked to go to the Christmas Hill Park entrance on Uvas Park Drive at Miller Avenue and talk to on-site security.

There is still no public access to Christmas Hill Park. It is expected to reopen within the next few weeks.

The information hotline is no longer monitored, so if you have any questions, you are asked to call the Family Assistance Center Hotline.

