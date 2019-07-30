Gilroy honors victims and prays for community at vigils after deadly mass shooting

Gilroy locals and people from across California gathered at City Hall Monday for a vigil honoring the victims gunned down at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.

It was an emotional evening--people hugging each other and lighting candles in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives in this weekend’s mass shooting. Vigil attendees bowed their heads in prayer for the families of the victims and those injured.

Many saddened for the young victims who had their futures taken away; one victim a six-year-old boy.



People never thought something like this would happen in their community.



“I’m very devastated about what happened because i grew up in this city,” Ignacio Moya said. “We’re strong no matter what happen in Gilroy.”

Moya is an artist; he created a painting as a symbol of the community coming together. Others, too, felt the need to do something, for the community they love.

The vigil’s organizer, David Almeida, set up a Facebook event less than a day after the shooting and was astounded at the turnout.

Hundreds gathered at City Hall for the vigil to light candles and comfort each other in the wake of tragedy.



“You would never think something like that would happen in your own backyard. We were supposed to go and we decided not to go at the last minute,” Gilroy resident Rosey Contreras said.



St Mary Parish held a prayer vigil and mass on Monday as well. People packed the church and stood even outside the doors to show their support and pray for the victims, those injured and the community to rise above the tragedy.

Many people wondered what if it had been them.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary to think about that. Good thing we decided not to but i still feel bad for everybody who did attend it,” said Contreras.

While locals said they’ll need time to heal, they said Gilroy is strong.