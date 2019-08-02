Gilroy law enforcement giving restricted access to some vehicles on Ranch Side of park

GILROY, Calif. - Law enforcement in Gilroy is allowing access to some vehicles on the Ranch Side of Christmas Hill Park.

To recover a vehicle, owners must go to Antonio Del Buono Elementary School between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday or between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. From there, vehicle owners will be taken to the area with law enforcement escort.

Vehicle owners must provide a valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance. Other parking lots and the park itself are not available for access.

Law enforcement recommends calling ahead to make sure your vehicle is available. You can call the Information Line at 408-846-0584.