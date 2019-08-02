Gilroy Police identify hero officers who took down suspect in fatal shooting

GILROY, Calif. - Gilroy Police have identified the three officers who killed the suspect in Sunday's shooting.

Hugo del Moral, Eric Cryar and Robert Basuino were involved in shooting the 19-year-old suspect. Each officer is said to be a long-time veteran of the Gilroy Police Department.

As standard protocol, the officers are on leave as the investigation continues.

In the latest press conference, we learned the crime scene has shrunk by 50 percent, however teams are taking their time collecting as much evidence as possible.

Police also added one person to the number of known people injured

There is still no motive for the shooting.

Those with information or tips can submit them to the FBI here.

Those who were at the festival during the shooting and are looking to retrieve belongings can fill out a form with the FBI here.