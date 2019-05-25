News

Gilroy Police investigate deadly stabbing

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:13 PM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE (4:46 p.m., 5/2/19): Gilroy Police identify the victim in Friday's deadly stabbing as Johnathan Arroyo Rivera, 29. Rivera is a Gilroy resident. Gilroy Police say they still have not identified any suspects. 

 

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Gilroy Police found a man stabbed to death, early Friday morning. 

 

At approximately 12:02 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Stoney Court. They found the victim in front of a residence with at least one stab wound. Despite medical attention, the victim died of his injures at the scene. 

 

Gilroy PD says no suspects have been identified, and they are continuing to investigate the crime. 

 

If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Eric Cryar at 408-846-0350. Callers can remain anonymous. 

 

