Gilroy Stronger Benefit Concert to raise money for shooting victims

GILROY, Calif. - The Gilroy Police Officers' Association announced a benefit concert to raise money for victims of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The Gilroy Stronger Benefit Concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Gilroy Elks Lodge on Hecker Pass Highway.

At the concert, there will be local bands, a DJ, a live and silent auction, food and drinks, raffles and a kids play area.

The event is free, but all proceeds will be donated to the Gilroy Foundation Victim Relief Fund.