Gilroy teen found safe after going missing early Tuesday morning

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:50 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:14 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 9/24/2019 3:15 p.m. Gilroy police were looking for a teen who had made threats to harm himself, and police said he has been found safe.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Gilroy police are looking for a teen last seen early Tuesday morning who made threats to harm himself.

16-year-old Emiliano Vargas was last seen at around 1 a.m. near Las Animas Avenue and Monterey Avenue.

He is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. Police said he may be along the railroad tracks.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Gilroy police at 408-846-0300.

