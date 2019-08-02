Gilroy vigil shows resolve in moving forward

GILROY, Calif. - Stories of terror and grief gave way to unity and resolve Thursday as thousands of people gathered in Downtown Gilroy for a vigil to reflect on Sunday's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

"If everyone lives in fear, you can't even live your life. What is that? How are you going to live and hide?" said Victoria Sanchez, who attended the Garlic Festival.

"What lies within this community are people who are strong, people who are resilient, people of purpose, people who are caring and people who are determined," said Mark Turner, the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce president.

The vigil was a moment to grieve with and for the families of the victims.

"We come together to honor Stephen, Trevor and Keyla. We honor our community, our brave first responders. Our incredible law enforcement," said California Assemblyman Robert Rivas.

But tears gave way to determination, a promise to move forward, not in hate or anger, but in love and encouragement.

"As long as we're together and we're united as one, we're fine," said Yesenia Jaurigue, a Gilroy resident.

Many of the businesses and vendors who participated in selling "Gilroy Strong" t-shirts and items say all their proceeds will either go to the victims' families or to the Gilroy Foundation.