Girl Scouts announces new cookie for 2019 season
CBS - The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2019 cookie season.
The gluten-free option is Caramel Chocolate Chip!
It features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt.
The cookies will be $5 per package. They are made in a special gluten-free and peanut-free bakery.
The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will be available in select areas.
You can find cookies near you by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or online at girlscoutcookies.org by typing in your zip code.