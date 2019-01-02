Girl Scouts announces new cookie for 2019 season

CBS - The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2019 cookie season.

The gluten-free option is Caramel Chocolate Chip!

We're excited to offer a new gluten-free cookie for the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season: Caramel Chocolate Chip! It... Posted by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast on Wednesday, August 15, 2018

It features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt.

The cookies will be $5 per package. They are made in a special gluten-free and peanut-free bakery.

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will be available in select areas.

You can find cookies near you by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or online at girlscoutcookies.org by typing in your zip code.