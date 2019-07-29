GoFundMe created for husband and wife hit in Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. - A GoFundMe page has been created for a couple who according to a friend, was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Shuja Keen says yesterday Wendy and her husband Francisco were shot while selling Habanero and Garlic infused Honey for her business, The Honey Ladies.



Keen says, "Wendy told the gunman, 'No, you can't do that!' As she saw him climb the fence with a gun. With that comment, all his attention went toward her booth. He opened fire on them, hitting both her and her husband. Their three-year-old son was dragged under the table by a brave 10-year-old girl, that probably saved his life. He wanted to run to Mommy and Daddy."



Keen says Wendy was shot one time in the lower leg. Francisco was shot three times. Shoulder, femoral artery, and lower leg.



Wendy is out of surgery, and will have long-term nerve and muscle damage to her leg. Francisco had more severe damage to his femoral artery.



Funds will help with getting the family through the short term need (groceries, transportation, etc.) and medical bills down the line.

GoFundMe officials have verified this account is valid. They say you can access other verified pages here.