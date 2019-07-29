News

GoFundMe created for husband and wife hit in Gilroy shooting

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 03:06 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:10 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - A GoFundMe page has been created for a couple who according to a friend, was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Shuja Keen says yesterday Wendy and her husband Francisco were shot while selling Habanero and Garlic infused Honey for her business, The Honey Ladies. 

Keen says, "Wendy told the gunman, 'No, you can't do that!' As she saw him climb the fence with a gun. With that comment, all his attention went toward her booth. He opened fire on them, hitting both her and her husband. Their three-year-old son was dragged under the table by a brave 10-year-old girl, that probably saved his life. He wanted to run to Mommy and Daddy."

Keen says Wendy was shot one time in the lower leg. Francisco was shot three times. Shoulder, femoral artery, and lower leg.

Wendy is out of surgery, and will have long-term nerve and muscle damage to her leg. Francisco had more severe damage to his femoral artery. 

Funds will help with getting the family through the short term need (groceries, transportation, etc.) and medical bills down the line.

GoFundMe officials have verified this account is valid. They say you can access other verified pages here.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

Take a look at Bicycling Magazine's most recent list of most bike-friendly cities.

Read More »
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Henry Ford is born, the host nation captures the very first World Cup, the USS Indianapolis sinks into shark-infested waters, and Hoffa goes missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

Families spent the day posing with giant replicas of heads of garlic, listening to music and tasting all-things garlic.

Read More »
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Are you driving a ticket magnet? Click on to see if your current ride ranks about the 20 most ticketed cars on the road.

Read More »