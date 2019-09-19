News

Golden Corral replacing Hometown Buffet at Northridge Mall

SALINAS, Calif. - Starwood Retail Partners confirmed on Wednesday that a Golden Corral restaurant will take the place of Hometown Buffet at Northridge Mall.

The company did not say when the restaurant will open. Other new businesses at Northridge Mall include Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Steak 'n Shake and American Eagle Outfitters.

Starwood Retail Partners owns 30 malls nationwide, and since 2013 it has invested $80 million in renovations at Northridge Mall.

