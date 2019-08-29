News

Gonzales police looking for suspect in business burglary

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:56 AM PDT

GONZALES, Calif. - Police in Gonzales are looking for a man who they say burglarized a business on Alta Street.

On Tuesday, police said a man went into a locked business after hours on the 300 block of Alta Street and burglarized it.

The suspect is still unknown, so officers are asking for the community's help. If you have any information about him, you are asked to call Gonzales police at 831-675-5010 or the Monterey County Dispatcher at 831-755-5111.

