Gonzalez trial lies in hands of Judge's ruling on SB 1391

Gonzalez trial lies in hands of Judges ruling on SB 1391

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Senate Bill 1391 could reverse the ruling to try murder suspect, Adrian Gonzalez, as an adult.

Gonzalez is suspected of killing 8-year-old Maddy Middleton in 2015 after luring her into his mom's apartment with ice cream, then raping her.

They were neighbors in the Tannery Art Apartments, and Gonzalez was only 15 at the time of the murder.

After a 9 week transfer hearing in 2017, Judge Salazar decided Gonzalez would be tried as an adult, but SB 1391 could change that decision.

SB 1391 seeks to rehabilitate youth that have committed crime, rather than locking them away. Rather than facing a life sentence, Gonzalez could be released by age 25.

Santa Cruz County District Attorney, Jeff Rosell, argues 1391 is unconstitutional. He says not every 14 and 15 year old can be rehabilitated and says the 9 week transfer hearing in the case already determined Gonzalez can't be. "There are 14 and 15 year olds who can be rehabilitated, no doubt about it, but we had a nine week hearing, he is not one of those. It is literally a one size fits all and he’s not that size.”

Rosell added that Proposition 57, which was voted on and passed in 2016, gives judges the chance to decide if a 14 or 15 year old could be tried as an adult, but this bill takes that option away.

The defense took the opposite stance. Ted Fairbanks, one of the attorney's for Gonzalez says it's not only about his case. He admits while the crimes are heinous, 14 and 15 year old brains are not fully developed and SB 1391 gives youth a chance to become successful members of society.

"People who go through the juvenile justice system are far less likely to come back and commit more crimes than people who get sent to san Quentin or pelican bay,” said Fairbanks.

Judge Salazar is expected to announce his decision on the constitutionality of SB 1391 May 16.