Great white sharks seen up close near Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - People are getting an up close look at one of the ocean's top predators this summer. This time it's not through a glass tank. Great white sharks are seen everyday only one-half of a mile off shore near New Brighton State Beach. "This is the closest opportunity we have coming from the Bay Area. It's unique to be so close," said tour passenger, Cindy Imura.

A group headed out to see them for themselves, Sunday. Naturalist at Sea Spirit Ocean Safari, Darci Bogdan, said Santa Cruz is one of the few places in the world to see great whites without feeding or chumming.

"We found this niche, and we're able to take people to see these animals. They have this experience where they get to see the shark right next to the boat. It's a once in a lifetime experience," said Bogdan.

Santa Cruz is known for having the warmest water in the Monterey Bay. Bogdan said water temperatures in the Soquel Cove can range from 60 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months. This is around ten degrees warmer than the rest of the Monterey Bay. "They can't really regulate their body temperature accurately, so they need to be somewhere where it is warm. We have the perfect location right here near Santa Cruz," said Bogdan.

Juvenile great whites are not the only ones who enjoy the warmer temperatures. Surfers and swimmers also love to soak up the sunshine. Although people should be aware of the animals, Bogdan said they aren't looking to harm humans. "If you see a shark try to stay as calm as possible. Sharks have the ability to sense your heart rate. The more fearful you are, the more attractive you become," said Bogdan.

Bogdan said the great whites are calmer than many think. She said they are best observed in their natural habitat. "They're magnificent, majestic, and deserve our respect," said Bogdan.

The great whites are known to hang in and around the Soquel Cove until November.