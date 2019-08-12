News

Great white sharks seen up close near Santa Cruz

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:47 PM PDT

Great white sharks seen up close near Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - People are getting an up close look at one of the ocean's top predators this summer. This time it's not through a glass tank. Great white sharks are seen everyday only one-half of a mile off shore near New Brighton State Beach. "This is the closest opportunity we have coming from the Bay Area. It's unique to be so close," said tour passenger, Cindy Imura. 

A group headed out to see them for themselves, Sunday. Naturalist at Sea Spirit Ocean Safari, Darci Bogdan, said Santa Cruz is one of the few places in the world to see great whites without feeding or chumming.

"We found this niche, and we're able to take people to see these animals. They have this experience where they get to see the shark right next to the boat. It's a once in a lifetime experience," said Bogdan.

Santa Cruz is known for having the warmest water in the Monterey Bay. Bogdan said water temperatures in the Soquel Cove can range from 60 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months. This is around ten degrees warmer than the rest of the Monterey Bay. "They can't really regulate their body temperature accurately, so they need to be somewhere where it is warm. We have the perfect location right here near Santa Cruz," said Bogdan.

Juvenile great whites are not the only ones who enjoy the warmer temperatures. Surfers and swimmers also love to soak up the sunshine. Although people should be aware of the animals, Bogdan said they aren't looking to harm humans. "If you see a shark try to stay as calm as possible. Sharks have the ability to sense your heart rate. The more fearful you are, the more attractive you become," said Bogdan.

Bogdan said the great whites are calmer than many think. She said they are best observed in their natural habitat. "They're magnificent, majestic, and deserve our respect," said Bogdan.

The great whites are known to hang in and around the Soquel Cove until November.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Keeping your heart healthy is about more than just avoiding the wrong foods. You can also pump up your heart by choosing to eat the right foods.

Read More »
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

The license plate and Social Security are born, basketball makes a muddy Olympic debut, a classic backyard kids toy is invented, and the Oklahoma City bomber is sentenced to death, all on this day.

Read More »
Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Greenfield firefighters responded to a report of a trailer fire on northbound Highway 101 near Espinsosa Road Monday. The fire spread to vegetation nearby, but with help from the Pine Canyon Fire Department and Cal Fire, crews were able to contain the fire.

Read More »
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

How does your city rank when it comes to hitting the books? Check out America's 20 most literate cities.

Read More »