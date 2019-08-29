News

Greenfield city leaders to travel to San Francisco to continue push for new courthouse

Taking their message to state's Judicial Council

GREENFIELD, Calif. - Greenfield city leaders are headed to San Francisco to make their case for a new courthouse.

They will be in San Francisco for the Court Facilities Advisory Committee.

City leaders will be pushing for the new South Monterey County Courthouse and making their case to California's Judicial Council.

Right now the project is listed as high priority while the competing Seaside or Fort Ord location is a critical need.

The Greenfield delegate is asking for the same "critical" designation.

Former Mayor John Huerta told KION the upgrade will give them a better chance of funding for the desired courthouse.

Greenfield Mayor Lance Walker sent a letter to the judicial council that said the city naively took the County Superior Court's word 10 years ago when a courthouse was promised. The mayor said rather than keeping their word, the Superior Court made it clear they are more interested in securing a new facility with gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean.

In the letter the mayor said, "Although we can understand that want, when that want takes precedence over a community desperately in need of access to justice, it is a clear indicator that our local judges have completely forgotten that they are public servants being looked too to support those in need of assistance. For that reason, I am seeking relief from the Judicial Council, as you are in a position to provide our community with much needed access to justice."

The entire letter is attached.

