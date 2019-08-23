News

Greenfield farm labor contractor wins $750,000 in California Lottery

Posted: Aug 23, 2019

GREENFIELD, Calif. - A Greenfield farm labor contractor is celebrating after winning hundreds of thousands of dollars in the California Lottery.

65-year-old Nazario Dominguez bought a Mystery Crossword Scratcher at MP Donuts on El Camino Real, and it ended up being worth $750,000.

The California Lottery said he celebrated the win by lifting his arms in the air and yelling, "Hey, I won! I won!" He claimed the ticket and posed for a picture at the Lottery's East Bay District Office in Hayward on July 11.

Dominguez said the money is going to help him grow his company, and he hopes it leads to more work for his employees.

"I like the job that I do, and I like for my workers to make money and be happy," Dominguez said.

