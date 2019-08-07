News

Greenfield man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child after dispute

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 11:08 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:08 AM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif. - The Major Crimes Unit arrested a Greenfield man for alleged lewd acts with a child after a dispute led to a three-week investigation.

Greenfield police responded to a report of a disturbance on July 26 in the 10 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived, they found out the argument was over a man allegedly having sex with a minor female.

Police turned the investigation over to the Major Crimes Unit, and after reviewing evidence and witness statements over the course of three weeks, they arrested 31-year-old Santiago Sierra Ramirez on Tuesday.

He was charged with lewd acts with a child with a 10-year age difference and annoying or molesting a minor under 18 and was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Leo Guzman at 831-888-7168 or Detective Joshue Partida at 831-386-5991.

