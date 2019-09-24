Greenfield man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting man at medical clinic

GREENFIELD, Calif. - UPDATED 9/24/19 1:30 p.m.: The Monterey County Jail has confirmed that Miguel Gutierrez is facing two charges: sexual battery and probation violation.

They say his bail was set at $10,000 for the sexual battery charge and $7,500 for probation violation.

Gutierrez was on probation for driving on a suspended license.

UPDATED 9/23/19 10:23 p.m.:

Greenfield Police confirmed the assault happened at Mee Memorial Clinic on El Camino Real in Greenfield.

23-year-old Miguel Gutierrez is accused of performing the sexual act on a Hispanic male back on September 18 who was being treated at the clinic.

Guttierez was arrested just a few days ago and Greenfield police say he admitted to the crime.

KION spoke with the CEO Michael Hutchinson of Mee Memorial Healthcare System over the phone Monday night. He could not tell us if the suspect is one of their staff members, but did say they are cooperating with the authorities as well as conducting an independent investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our patients is our highest priority and we have assigned senior staff members to provide police with all possible assistance,” Hutchinson said.

The arrest comes just as the facility is set to have their grand opening this Friday.

This isn't the only case like this lately on the Central Coast. Just a few weeks ago, an arrest was made in Santa Cruz after a Dominican Hospital nursing assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a female patient under his care.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Leo Guzman at 831-888-7168 or Detective Joshue Partida at 831-386-5991.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Greenfield man is behind bars on suspicion of sexually assaulting a man at a medical clinic.

On Wednesday, a man told Greenfield police that he was sexually assaulted while being treated at the clinic. Police turned the case over to the Major Crimes Unit, and during the investigation, officers said they found that the victim was not willing to participate in a sexual act and immediately reported it to police.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, investigators with the Major Crimes Unit contacted the suspect, 23-year-old Miguel Gutierrez, Jr., and took a statement from him. Investigators said he admitted his culpability.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of unlawful oral copulation and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

