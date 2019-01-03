News

Greenfield police investigate possible arson

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 11:29 AM PST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 01:39 PM PST

GREENFIELD, Calif. - A home went up in flames in Greenfield and now police suspect the fire was set intentionally. 

Officers responded to the fire in the 300 block of 7th Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday. 

Police said nobody was inside the home and no injuries were reported. 

Officers later conducted checks of abandoned homes throughout the city.

The police department said they are investigating this case as arson. 

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Officer Tapia or Investigator Doglietto at 831-674-5111. 

