Greenfield police: Man arrested on gun charges after looking into homes and vehicles

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 08:50 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:50 AM PDT

GREENFIELD, Calif, - A man was arrested on gun charges in Greenfield early Wednesday morning after police said he was looking into homes and vehicles.

Officers said they found the man with a flashlight looking in on the 300 block of Ventana Avenue around midnight. They approached the man, 36-year-old Rodrigo Morales, and said he tried to get away from officers by hiding in a bush.

When officers found Morales, they said they also found a loaded gun. They said during the investigation, they found that Morales had a loaded gun that was not registered to him.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

