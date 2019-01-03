News

Guns, drugs, and cash seized during Seaside probation check

SEASIDE, Calif. - Guns, drugs and more than $5,000 were seized during a probation compliance check in Seaside. 

On Dec. 28, the Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team along with the Seaside Police Department conducted a probation check in the 1700 block of Laguna Street where 21-year-old Jonathan Verduzco-Rodriguez lived. 

"During the compliance check, two handguns, cocaine, over 800 counterfeit prescription pills, a scale, packaging materials and over $5,000 cash were seized," said Sgt. Jeremiah Ruttschow. 

Verduzco-Rodriguez was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, misappropriation of found property, and possession of an imitation controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

Verduzco-Rodriguez was booked into the Monterey County Jail with bail set at $20,000. 

 

 

