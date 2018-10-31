News

Halloween fun? Here's a list of local activities

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 03:32 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 10:59 AM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - If you are looking for family-friendly Halloween events tonight, the Central Coast has plenty to offer. Here's a rundown of some of the events.

 

 

Santa Cruz County:

  • Trick or Treating at the Santa Cruz Wharf from 4-6 p.m.
  • Trick or Treating at the Capitola Mall from 5-7 p.m.
  • Boulder Creek's Trick or Treat Street, downtown, from 5-7 p.m.

Monterey County:

  • Trick or Treating at Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf from 4-7 p.m.
  • Trick or Treating at Northridge Mall, Salinas, from 4-7 p.m.
  • Seaside's Halloween Bonanza at Oldemeyer Center from 6-9 p.m.
  • Any Salinas Fire Department to receive free Trick-or-Treat bag from 4-6 p.m. 

San Benito County:

  • Trick or Treat Street, 4-6 p.m, in downtown Hollister
  • Halloween Party at the San Juan Bautista Library, 5-7 p.m.

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Halloween by the numbers
iStock/aabejon

Halloween by the numbers

Shoppers are estimated to spend $9 billion on Halloween this year. Check out some other surprising numbers behind this ghoulish holiday.

Read More »
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

The first All Hallows' Evening is celebrated, Nevada becomes a state, Harry Houdini dies, Mount Rushmore is completed, and the Vatican apologizes to Galileo, all on this day.

Read More »
Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »