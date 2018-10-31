Halloween fun? Here's a list of local activities
SALINAS, Calif. - If you are looking for family-friendly Halloween events tonight, the Central Coast has plenty to offer. Here's a rundown of some of the events.
Santa Cruz County:
- Trick or Treating at the Santa Cruz Wharf from 4-6 p.m.
- Trick or Treating at the Capitola Mall from 5-7 p.m.
- Boulder Creek's Trick or Treat Street, downtown, from 5-7 p.m.
Monterey County:
- Trick or Treating at Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf from 4-7 p.m.
- Trick or Treating at Northridge Mall, Salinas, from 4-7 p.m.
- Seaside's Halloween Bonanza at Oldemeyer Center from 6-9 p.m.
- Any Salinas Fire Department to receive free Trick-or-Treat bag from 4-6 p.m.
San Benito County:
- Trick or Treat Street, 4-6 p.m, in downtown Hollister
- Halloween Party at the San Juan Bautista Library, 5-7 p.m.