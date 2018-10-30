News

Helicopter crashes into Florida mobile home park

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 02:49 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 02:49 PM PDT

One person was killed and another hurt after a helicopter crashed at a mobile home park, catching two homes on fire, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the chopper crashed around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Sebring Falls mobile home park. Deputies do not believe anyone was inside either of the homes.

There is no immediate information about the helicopter occupants, and the sheriff's office has not said whether the persons hurt and killed were onboard.

