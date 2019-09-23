Highway 152 crash kills one, injures six

GILROY, Calif. - UPDATE 6:08 A.M.: CHP says the six people injured in a deadly crash on Highway 152 near Bloomfield Avenue are expected to be okay. Only one person has been confirmed dead.

How the accident unfolded remains under investigation, although early Monday morning the CHP says no one had been arrested or cited in the aftermath and that the crash was a "bad accident."

They did want to stress the investigation is ongoing, however, and things may change as more information becomes available.

The crash involved three cars and a big rig Sunday night.

It's a stretch of the 152 that saw a man killed after a head-on collision just five days ago.

The CHP says they'll have an update later this morning.

UPDATE 1:02 A.M.: CHP has reopened Highway 152 at Bloomfield Avenue as they continue investigating a deadly crash on involving multiple vehicles.

At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in the crash, six others were injured.

We're awaiting to hear more on the injuries of the surviving victims as well as how this incident unfolded.

CHP says at this time no arrests have been made and referred to it as an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The California Highway Patrol confirmed a crash on highway 152 has left one person dead.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 152 and Bloomfield Avenue near Gilroy.

Cal Fire responded to the scene and has since confirmed, in addition to the person killed, six other victims have been transported for their injuries.

The roadway will be closed for several hours.

We will update this story with more information.