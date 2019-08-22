Hollister considering a roundabout at northern part of the city

HOLLISTER, Calif. - City leaders in Hollister are mulling over a potential roundabout in the northern part of the city.

The roundabout would be built at Gateway and San Felipe in Hollister.

The goal is to ease traffic congestion while also slowing down speedy drivers.

However, the city wants to hold off on any decision until they get a blueprint for how the area will look with potentially new businesses and housing, first.

Meanwhile, Rick Lopez with G&M Auto Repairs says a roundabout is not the best option, especially for certain types of cars.

"Bigger vehicles have a hard time getting through roundabouts because they're a little tight," says Lopez.

Other residents say they're in favor of a roundabout project, so long as the city secures the grants for one.

They say the Gateway and San Felipe area can be a nightmare during all times of the day.

"I'm surprised there aren't more accidents," says Russ Clay. "We sit here every morning and have coffee and watch. It's amazing how fast these people go."

Engineers with the city argue in favor a roundabout as it would reduce traffic collisions greatly. City leaders, meanwhile, feel the intersection doesn't have too many fatal collisions take place there.

Another option discussed was placing traffic lights at Gateway and San Felipe. The city and engineers agree it would cost less, however the type of collisions that take place at traffic light-type intersections are far greater and possibly deadlier than in roundabouts.

"Roundabouts are a good safety factor once you get used to them," says Hollister resident, Gilbert Perreira.

No decision has been made quite yet on the matter. Marty Richman with the Hollister city council says the city wants to look at what the Planning Department has listed as possible developments near Gateway and San Felipe before committing to a roundabout.

Some of those possible developments include housing and businesses.

Richman says another roundabout project is being voted on for the Highway 25/156 intersection. That vote is scheduled for early September.