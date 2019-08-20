News

Hollister man arrested for possession of weapons and body armor

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:33 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:06 PM PDT

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A Hollister man is behind bars for multiple offenses, including violent felon in possession of body armor.

Hollister Police say on August 17th, they stopped a man for suspected drunk driving. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as Hollister resident 31-year-old Michael Mendoza.

Mendoza was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

As officers continued the investigation, they say several rifles were found, including serval parts for AR-15 type rifles, body armor with metal plates and a rifle scope. The metal plates are used to stop rifle rounds.

Police say Mendoza is a gang member and convicted felon. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, violent felon in possession of body armor, possession of a firearm with prior violent offenses, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
 

