Hollister man dies of injuries after crash on State Route 25

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A Hollister man died of his injuries after the CHP said his car crossed into an intersection and into the path of another vehicle.

On Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles with major injuries.

They believe 73-year-old Floyd Custodia of Hollister was driving a Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on South Ridgemark Drive and stopped at the intersection with State Route 25. They said a Dodge Ram was driving southbound on State Route 25 just north of South Ridgemark Drive.

Officers believe that Custodia drove into the intersection and into the path of the Dodge, causing the front of the Dodge to hit the left side of the Volkswagen. Custodia died of his injuries.