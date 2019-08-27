News

Hollister police arrest two men after finding loaded gun, drugs

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Hollister police arrested two men after officers said they were found with a loaded gun and drugs.

On Saturday night at around 10:49 p.m., an officer stopped a car in the area around Highway 25. 33-year-old Daniel Zavala Lopez and 24-year-old Joshua Ray Gutierrez were in the car.

The officer found out that Lopez was on parole, so he searched the car. Inside, he said he found a loaded handgun that was accessible to both Lopez and Gutierrez.

Police said drugs that may have been meth were found on one of the men while he was being booked into jail.

Lopez was arrested and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying a loaded gun in a public place, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a gun while not being the registered owner and probation violation.

Gutierrez was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, carrying a gun while not being the registered owner, possession of a controlled substance while armed and bringing a controlled substance into jail.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Officer Pedro Torres at 831-636-4330.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

American troops march through a liberated Paris, the King of Pop is born, The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans, and Hurricane Katrina hits the Gulf Coast, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

This index ranks countries by social and environmental performance rather than economic output. Take a look at the most socially progressive countries in the world.

Read More »
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

Pepsi and UPS are born, Emmett Till is murdered, Martin Luther King Jr. shares his dream, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

Krakatoa blows its top, The Guinness Book of World Records debuts, "Mary Poppins" premieres, The Beatles meet The King, and a guitar great dies, all on this day.

Read More »