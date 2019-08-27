Hollister police arrest two men after finding loaded gun, drugs

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Hollister police arrested two men after officers said they were found with a loaded gun and drugs.

On Saturday night at around 10:49 p.m., an officer stopped a car in the area around Highway 25. 33-year-old Daniel Zavala Lopez and 24-year-old Joshua Ray Gutierrez were in the car.

The officer found out that Lopez was on parole, so he searched the car. Inside, he said he found a loaded handgun that was accessible to both Lopez and Gutierrez.

Police said drugs that may have been meth were found on one of the men while he was being booked into jail.

Lopez was arrested and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying a loaded gun in a public place, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a gun while not being the registered owner and probation violation.

Gutierrez was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, carrying a gun while not being the registered owner, possession of a controlled substance while armed and bringing a controlled substance into jail.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Officer Pedro Torres at 831-636-4330.