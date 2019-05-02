Hollister police investigating rumor of a shooting threat at San Benito High School

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Police in Hollister are investigating what they say is an unverified rumor of a shooting threat at San Benito High School.

They say right now there are no substantiated facts to prove it's legitimate, but they will continue to investigate.

The high school sent a message to staff, parents and students about procedures they will be following for campus safety.

If you have any information about the investigation, you are asked to call Officer Aguilera at 831-636-4330 or WeTip at 800-78-CRIME.