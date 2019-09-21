Hollister police: Juvenile arrested for having gun, drugs

Courtesy Hollister Police

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested in Hollister after police say they were found with a gun and drugs.

On Sept. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Apricot Lane and Westside Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

A juvenile was driving the car, and inside, an officer said he found a loaded handgun and what he believes was cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl and cannabis.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded gun in public, possession of a loaded gun and not being the registered owner, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of drugs for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollister police at 831-636-4330.