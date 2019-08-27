Hollister police looking for credit card fraud suspect

Courtesy Hollister Police

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Hollister police are asking for the public's help as officers try to identify a credit card fraud suspect.

On Aug. 17, a Hollister resident reported that he had lost his wallet in the 1700 block of Airline Highway the night before. Inside were personal identification documents and several bank cards.

When the victim learned that his wallet was missing, he found out that there were several fraudulent transactions using his credit card.

Officers went to the businesses where it was used and found surveillance footage of a suspect performing the transactions. Police said he tried to perform at least five transactions at two locations.

If you have any information about who the suspect might be, you are asked to call Detective Bo Leland at 831-638-4115.